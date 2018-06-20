REPORT: Knicks looking to trade up in the draft

This draft is about to get buck. New York apparently had a face-to-face with the gangster of lank, Mohamed Bamba.

Members of the Knicks organization met in-person with Texas’ Mohamed Bamba in New York today, team sources told ESPN. The meeting is an indication that the Knicks are considering trading up from the No. 9 pick. Bamba is projected as the fifth pick in ESPN's latest mock draft. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 20, 2018

What exactly this means is unknown at this point but the Grizzlies appear willing to move off their spot for immediate relief.

Ian's report is accurate. The Knicks are reportedly exploring the option of trading up to the #4 spot in the draft, currently owned by Memphis. The Grizzlies have been adamant about shedding Chandler Parsons' contract in any deal. https://t.co/z4Yp0w6hfq — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 20, 2018

To be certain every team in the league has discussed moving in this direction internally. The difference may be that the Knicks are working that phone bone.

This is mighty succulent news. Chandler Parsons is just a tall Jesse Pinkman these days. He won’t do much running and gunning. But this is exactly the type of move that could vault the Knicks into their youth movement. Might as well lock Chandler up and force him to cook until you cut him loose. For what it’s worth, Parsons did show some choppy chops last year, he just can’t stay on the floor. With any luck he’ll fit in with Joakim Noah as an engaged teammate who will be dry aged and cut into thick, juicy expiring contract prime rib.

If they do manage a trade you can likely expect the ninth pick and a jambalaya of players floating down to Memphis for some Gus’ Fried Chicken. You can hear all about the machinations of those options on today’s episode of Locked Onto the New York Knicks.

If they trade Frank Ntilikina or Kristaps Porzingis the Knicks will once again have Knicksed, and we can abandon ‘ship. Otherwise, it's full steam ahead!