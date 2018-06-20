 clock menu more-arrow no yes

REPORT: Knicks looking to trade up in the draft

Up, up, up and away cus I don’t play clown!

By Jonathan Schulman
Memphis Grizzlies v New York Knicks
Pump up your first!
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

This draft is about to get buck. New York apparently had a face-to-face with the gangster of lank, Mohamed Bamba.

What exactly this means is unknown at this point but the Grizzlies appear willing to move off their spot for immediate relief.

To be certain every team in the league has discussed moving in this direction internally. The difference may be that the Knicks are working that phone bone.

This is mighty succulent news. Chandler Parsons is just a tall Jesse Pinkman these days. He won’t do much running and gunning. But this is exactly the type of move that could vault the Knicks into their youth movement. Might as well lock Chandler up and force him to cook until you cut him loose. For what it’s worth, Parsons did show some choppy chops last year, he just can’t stay on the floor. With any luck he’ll fit in with Joakim Noah as an engaged teammate who will be dry aged and cut into thick, juicy expiring contract prime rib.

If they do manage a trade you can likely expect the ninth pick and a jambalaya of players floating down to Memphis for some Gus’ Fried Chicken. You can hear all about the machinations of those options on today’s episode of Locked Onto the New York Knicks.

If they trade Frank Ntilikina or Kristaps Porzingis the Knicks will once again have Knicksed, and we can abandon ‘ship. Otherwise, it's full steam ahead!

