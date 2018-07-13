Knicks 102, Pelicans 83: Scenes from the return of good Damyean Dotson

Talk about devastating news: I could finally fit a Knicks Summer League game into my schedule this week, only to find out that Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina and Allonzo Trier would be sitting out Friday’s LVSL finale against the New Orleans Pelicans. (No Allonzo Trier? Heaven forbid!)

But the cupboard wasn’t clearly bare for the Knicks this afternoon. They did have second-year man Damyean Dotson—he of the 30-point game against the Heat last season. Dotson had been extremely disappointing up to this point in Summer League, but he rediscovered his jump shot on Friday, chipping in 15 points on 6-8 shooting (3-4 from three) to go along with six rebounds and five blocks. Another Knick from last season, Isaiah Hicks, contributed eight points and five assists (???) in a 102-83 Knicks win.

That’s all well and good, but you probably didn’t click on this article to hear about some musty old veterans. How about emerging big man prodigy Mitchell Robinson? Big Meetch only played 19 minutes on Friday, but made them count: 14 points on 7-13 shooting, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks. Most importantly, he avoided injury by ducking his head just under the rim on this alley-oop.

Have a good weekend, everyone!