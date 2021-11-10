Breaking down the Westchester Knicks roster

The Westchester Knicks have built a roster with players who have NBA experience and returning players who have played well with the team last season. Westchester has shown to put their players in the best position to succeed in terms of development and preparation for their careers.

NBAGL rosters will consist of two two-way players, affiliate players, returning players, G League draft players, and players acquired through trade. Rosters can consist of 12 players, which include the parent club’s two-way players.

Here’s a look at the Westchester Knicks’ 2021-22 roster.

Jericho Sims - Knicks Two-way player

Jericho Sims, the No. 58 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, performed well in Summer League and earned a two-way contract with the Knicks. Sims showed to make an impact by being active on the glass and looked solid on the defensive end. The Texas product has showcased his athleticism around the rim where he is a lob threat and showed to make an impact offensively as a rim runner. He showed an ability to block shots during his time at Texas and with the Knicks in Summer League where he averaged one block in his final two collegiate seasons and Summer League.

While he is under a two-way contract, Sims could likely see more time in Westchester due to the depth in the front court with the Knicks. He is in a good position to further his game in the G League and may get playing time with New York later in the season.

Luka Samanic - Knicks Two-way player

Five days after being waived by the San Antonio Spurs, the New York Knicks signed Luka Samanic to a two-way contract. Samanic, the No. 19 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, saw an equal time in the NBA and G League the past two seasons. He didn’t see much time on the court last season (9.3 MPG), which resulted in the Spurs moving on from the 2019 first round pick.

When he entered the 2019 NBA, the 6’10” combo forward flashed potential with shooting and skills as a big man (making quick cuts and dishing nice passes). Samanic showed he could run the floor well, can switch well on defense, and has a good shooting form. He showed flashes of his skills with the Spurs, but couldn’t find a consistent role with the team. The Knicks are hoping to catch lightning in a bottle with the former first round pick.

Aamir Simms - Affiliate Player

Aamir Simms showed to be a solid player in his four years at Clemson. He is an athletic and mobile big man who showcased his versatility on the defensive end and has shown to shoot the ball well from deep. The Clemson product is a solid passer for 6’8” forward and can run the floor well. Simms is one of four players, along with Trevor Booker, Horace Grant and Larry Nance, to collect 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 150 assists, 75 steals and 75 blocks in a career. He averaged 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 53.2 percent shooting from the field and 40.0 percent shooting from three last season at Clemson.

M.J. Walker - Affiliate Player

M.J. Walker is a player who consistently improved in his four years at Florida State. He is a solid on ball defender and has shown the ability to defend either guard position. Walker possesses good strength, quickness, and plays with great energy that is evident on every possession. The 6’5” guard improved with his free throw shooting (shot 80.3% as a junior) and made signifiant improvements with his perimeter game throughout his collegiate career. Walker averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds on 42.3 percent shooting from deep last season at Florida State.

Brandon Goodwin - Affiliate Player

After going undrafted in 2018, Brandon Goodwin played in 97 NBA games across three seasons for the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks. Goodwin took advantage of playing time with the Hawks last season where he showed great quickness and was able to put pressure the ball on the defensive end. He played well with Atlanta, as he saw his two-way contract converted to a standard NBA deal. He may have limitations as a 6’0”, 180-pound guard. Goodwin struggled with shooting at NBA level (38.1 FG% in NBA career). He averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 assists in 13.2 minutes in 47 games last season with the Atlanta Hawks.

Tyler Hall - Returning Rights

Tyler Hall returns to the Westchester Knicks for a third season after playing the previous two seasons for the team. The third-year guard has shown to be an efficient perimeter shooter, while the team has shown trust in him to make big shots in his two years in Westchester. Hall saw his role increase last season in the G League bubble where he posted career highs in points (10.1), rebounds (4.0), assists (2.5), and three-point percentage (41.5%).

Myles Powell - Returning Rights

Myles Powell rejoins Westchester after a solid rookie season that nearly saw him earn an NBA call-up. A known scorer at Seton Hall, the second-year guard carried that over into his rookie season he averaged 17.7 points per game on 44.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He closed out his rookie season with four consecutive 20-point games. He improved on his playmaking from college and had a solid stretch of games early in the 2019-20 season where he averaged eight assists over a four game stretch. If Powell continues where he left off last season, he could be in the call-up discussion this season.

Brandon Williams - Tryout Player

A four-star recruit in 2018, Brandon Williams played one season at Arizona where he averaged 11.3 points and 3.3 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. He didn’t play a game during the 2019-20 season, as he had knee surgery to fix a congenital condition. Instead of playing last season the 21-year-old guard returned to Southern California to work on his game as he worked towards his professional career. Brandon Williams has a great opportunity to further develop his game in Westchester and carve a path towards a solid career.

Quinton Rose - Returning Rights

Quinton Rose is an athletic forward who was a double digit scorer at Temple. He didn’t shoot the ball well in his senior season, as the 6’8” forward shot 36.8 percent from the field and 27.0 percent from beyond the arc. Rose showed to make an impact with his versatility, was a decent playmaker, and showed to be a good scorer on the move. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals during the 2019-20 season at Temple. Rose played in one game for Westchester last season.

Kethan Savage - Tryout Player

After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Kethan Savage has spent three seasons in the G League with the Raptors 905 and Oklahoma City Blue and Guelph Nighthawks in Canada. He is a scrappy and athletic guard who can play both guard positions and has shown the ability to get to the basket. He averaged 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in three games last season with Guelph Nighthawks.

VJ King - Returning Rights

VJ King returns to the Westchester Knicks after spending his rookie season with the team during the 2019-20 campaign. He put together a few solid games in his rookie season where he scored in double figures in back-to-back games and shot 50 percent from the field. The 6’5” forward averaged 4.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game during the 2019-20 season. King saw a limited role in his first stint with Westchester, but he will look to carve out a larger role on the team this season.

Lydell Elmore - G League Drafted Player

Lydell Elmore spend four years in the collegiate ranks where he spent three years at Livingstone College, a Division II school in North Carolina, and spent his senior season at High Point. The 6’9” athletic forward showcased his defensive ability and the ability to put the ball on the floor. Elmore was drafted with Westchester’s second round pick in the 2021 G League Draft and has started his career in the NBAGL. He averaged 11.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game on 48.9 percent shooting from the field last season at High Point.