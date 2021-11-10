Bucks 112, Knicks 100: Scenes from a three-point barrage spoiling a miraculous comeback

Ugh. That one hurt.

For the past two weeks, the Knicks — especially the starters — have been screwing around at home. They continue to rack up losses at MSG, and Wednesday night’s contest against the Milwaukee Bucks was no different.

Once again, the game followed a familiar format: the starters build up a massive deficit and the bench propels them back into the game. Usually head coach Tom Thibodeau rewards the second unit by sitting them for the last few minutes, much to the consternation of Knicks fans. This time, however, Thibs left the bench in to finish out the game after they erased a 24-point third-quarter hole. The good guys even managed to tied the game on an Immanuel Quickley three.

QUICK COOKING pic.twitter.com/B9hMl2FiM2 — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) November 11, 2021

Unfortunately, the Bucks responded like the defending champions they are, burying the Knicks under an avalanche of threes to retake control of the game in the final minutes. Milwaukee shot 26-50 from beyond the arc, which is insane.

What a waste of a good comeback. The starters need to take a look in the mirror sometime very soon. Recap to come.