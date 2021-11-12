 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ep. 124 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

The Knicks early season trend, Portland’s investigation and the Nuggets-Heat beef.

By Sean Saint Jacques
Hey everyone! I’m back with a new episode of the podcast. Here is this week’s rundown:

-The Knicks are beating good teams and struggling with bad teams as they deal with a defensive inconsistency.

-The Portland Trail Blazers opens up and investigation on themselves.

-We have beef between the Nuggets and the Heat.

-And much more!

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 124 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!

