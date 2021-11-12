Ep. 124 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Hey everyone! I’m back with a new episode of the podcast. Here is this week’s rundown:
-The Knicks are beating good teams and struggling with bad teams as they deal with a defensive inconsistency.
-The Portland Trail Blazers opens up and investigation on themselves.
-We have beef between the Nuggets and the Heat.
-And much more!
