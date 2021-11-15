Knicks 92, Pacers 84 : Scenes from a real & real fun comeback

The New York Knicks trailed much of the game and most of the second half, falling behind a dozen points in the third before a dominant defensive fourth earned them a 92-84 win over the Indiana Pacers. The buzz around this team has been anxious of late, in an ambient sense, like something in the air. Nobody was free from the stink — Tom Thibodeau, Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, the starters. After tonight’s performance, everybody came out smelling a lil’ bit sweeter.

The first hint of light took the form of Kemba, who came out firing — and with flair.

So nice let’s see it twice. After year after year spent watching point guards who couldn’t break down a cardboard box, you deserve to linger on that move.

There was a conscious effort early to get the ball and the players more in motion. It’s nice to see Randle not pulling up from 3 or shooting a fadeaway, lovely as they often are.

As long as we’re celebrating beauty...

Obi Toppin calls for this alley-oop with almost psionic precognition.

Let’s double down on the Obi highlights with a double-clutch.

But as has been the case often this season, the Third Quarter of Doom saw the Pacers rattle off a 13-0 run to take a 12-point lead. Not many bigs go at Mitchell Robinson one-on-one down low and score over him. Not many bigs are Domantas Sabonis.

The Pacers played some beautiful defense. Like, museum-level beautiful.

New York began to pull closer and closer late in the third, finally tying it early in the fourth thanks to Immanuel Quickley.

Q U I C K 3️⃣ L Y pic.twitter.com/4eURrgXEkt — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 16, 2021

IQ was terrific, later putting the Knicks ahead.

QUICK IN THE CORNER pic.twitter.com/ryyy3Tmjeu — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 16, 2021

The Knicks used a late 8-0 run to clinch the W, none more exhilarating than Derrick Rose finding RJ Barrett on the break.

RJ GOT THE GARDEN ROCKIN' pic.twitter.com/nL6wiaj5Z4 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 16, 2021

You know how it’s way more fun to read recaps when the Knicks win? This was a super-fun win, even for a win. Bootum has the recap later. Yay fun!