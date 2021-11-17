Magic 104, Knicks 98: Scenes from a game even the bench couldn’t salvage

Sorry for the late postgame thread. I actually missed the fourth quarter with some baby issues. Fortunately, I’ve been told that I’ve seen enough Knicks games to figure out what happened.

The Knicks’ starting lineup was poop once again, squandering the lead in the second quarter, building a substantial deficit in the third quarter. The bench, led by Obi Toppin (14 points on 6-9 shooting, team-high plus-11) brought the team back, only to be supplanted yet again by Julius Randle (13 points on 4-11 shooting, team-worst minus-21!!!).

Whatever. The Knicks are pooh. Recap to come.