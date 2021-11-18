Luka Samanic, Miles McBride lead Westchester Knicks to 104-98 victory

After dropping the first four games on the road, the Westchester Knicks played in their first home game of the season. Luka Samanic returned to the team following an injury and Miles McBride was assigned to Westchester from New York.

Westchester had a great start to the first quarter behind the play of Miles McBride and Aamir Simms. It took some time for McBride to get comfortable. But when he did, the Knicks rookie was getting to the basket and distributing the ball well. Simms was making an impact in many ways throughout the game with his scoring, rebounding and passing.

Whenever Long Island inched closer to taking the lead, Westchester controlled their opponents in the second half. The Knicks never lost control of their lead due to the strong play of many players. Not only did Samanic, McBride and Simms play well, but Kethan Savage made a solid contribution on both ends of the floor. Savage has played well the past three games and has carved out a role on the Knicks.

Long Island made it a one possession game in the final minute, but Westchester closed out the game and picked up a 104-98 victory over the Nets.

Luka Samanic led Westchster with 32 points (12/23 FG) and 10 rebounds in his first game back from injury. Miles McBride finished with 25 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals. Aamir Simms recorded a double-double (19 points and 10 rebounds), along with four assists and two blocks. Tyler Hall totaled 13 points and four assists.

Westchester is off for six days and will return to action next Tuesday against the Long Island Nets. Tip off is at 7pm on ESPN+.