Ep. 125 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Hey everyone! I’m back with a new episode of the podcast breaking down the Knicks and the NBA. Here is this week’s rundown:
-Looking the issues with the Knicks starters and defensive issues.
-How can they get over this early season hurdle?
-Plus, are the Wizards legitimate eastern conference players?
-And are the Suns the hottest team in the NBA? Even more than the Warriors?
-And much more!
