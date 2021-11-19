Hey everyone! I’m back with a new episode of the podcast breaking down the Knicks and the NBA. Here is this week’s rundown:

-Looking the issues with the Knicks starters and defensive issues.

-How can they get over this early season hurdle?

-Plus, are the Wizards legitimate eastern conference players?

-And are the Suns the hottest team in the NBA? Even more than the Warriors?

-And much more!

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 125 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!