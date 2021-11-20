Knicks 106, Rockets 99: Scenes from the game Alec Burks saved

It wasn’t pretty — in fact, it was one of the ugliest games of the season — but the New York Knicks held off the dreadful Houston Rockets Saturday night at the Garden, 106-99.

The Rockets came into this game losers of 13 straight. The Knicks have developed a disturbing tendency to play down to their competition, and Saturday’s game was no different. New York scored 13 points in the first quarter and Houston had a 10-point lead at one point in the first half.

The Knicks came back and the contest turned into a tight, back-and-forth affair into the fourth quarter. That’s when Alec Burks, who had been maligned earlier in the season but who has really come on of late, took the hell over. Burks had 17 points, 4 steals, 3 assists and 4 rebounds in fourth quarter alone to help lift NYK to the win.

17 points for @AlecBurks10 in the 4th pic.twitter.com/kfqOcopVm6 — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) November 21, 2021

Immanuel Quickley, who scored 10 fourth-quarter points of his own, also deserves a shoutout.

AB makes a play, Quick makes 'em pay. pic.twitter.com/5C0oPigELE — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 21, 2021

I have some family business to attend to, so there probably won’t be a recap tonight. Honestly, this game wasn’t worth it. Thank goodness for the W, though.