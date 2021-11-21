Game Thread: Knicks at Bulls- 11/21/21

Last time the Knicks faced the Chicago Bulls, they won what appeared to be a matchup of Eastern Conference heavyweights. Since that time, the Bulls have improved, while the Knicks have generally sucked against an easy schedule. The guys had better get their shit together Sunday night in Chicago, or they’re going to get slaughtered.

Taj Gibson and Mitchell Robinson are both out. Kemba Walker is playing the second night of a back-to-back for some reason.

Tip-off is at 8:00 PM on MSG.