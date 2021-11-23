Game thread: Lakers at Knicks — 11/23/21

Knicks vs. Lakers is a rivalry that runs back to when the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants were a thing. So was “Dewey defeats Truman!” and legal segregation. They go back a while, obvs. Today the two teams meet with each missing a former MVP: L.A.’s weathervane, LeBron James, is suspended for tonight’s game after pulling a hamstring running away from Rochester native and Piston big man Isaiah Stewart in the near-fracas two nights ago after James cheap-shotted Stew. Anthony Davis is listed as probable. Kendrick Nunn and OAKAAKUYOAK Trevor Ariza are also unavailable for the visitors.

The Knicks are without Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose. In light of the absence of both his crutches, Tom Thibodeau is questionable with the shakes.

Tip-off is 7:30 PM on . This is your game thread. Here is the Lakers' SB Nation site, Silver Screen & Roll.