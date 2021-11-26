Hey everyone! I’m back with a new episode breaking down the Knicks and the NBA! Here is this week’s rundown:

-The Knicks are back on track with wins of the Rockets and Lakers this past week with the bench coming up yet again.

-Should Lakers fans press the panic button? And my problem with even asking this question so early in the season.

-Plus, the Top 10 best Thanksgiving Day foods! Let me know your favorites down below.

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 126 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and Happy Thanksgiving!