Now that Thanksgiving is over, the New York Knicks are getting back to work. Their task is a tough one: slow down the Phoenix Suns, winners of 14 straight.

Mitchell Robinson (concussion protocol) is back. Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson remain out.

The game is at 7:00 PM on MSG. This is Bright Side of the Sun. Be cool to each other and don’t post any illegal streams or large pics or gifs. Go the Knicks!