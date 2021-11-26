Suns 118, Knicks 97: Scenes from a loss to a far superior opponent

The Phoenix Suns are a really, really good basketball team. If that fact wasn’t apparent last year when they blitzed their way through the Western Conference playoffs, it should be apparent now that they’ve won 15 games in a row.

Unfortunately for Knicks fans, their club isn’t anywhere near Phoenix’s level right now. They showed as much Friday night in a 118-97 loss. The Knicks actually started the game hot, but the Suns (especially Devin Booker) were even hotter. They methodically built up a 13-point lead at halftime, and honestly the Knicks felt lucky to only be down that much.

The Suns turned the game into a bit of a laugher when the Knicks starters (except Kemba Walker) came out flat once again in the third quarter. With the game out of reach and a pivotal game tomorrow in Atlanta, Tom Thibodeau mercifully went deeper into his bench in the fourth quarter. The star was Immanuel Quickley, who dropped 16 points on 6-9 shooting and added 4 assists, including this beauty:

highlight play down 20 alert pic.twitter.com/OvAMQx8QFp — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) November 27, 2021

The other highlight of the night was Miules McBride’s first official NBA bucket.

Not a very fun night. Recap to come.