Game Thread: Knicks at Hawks- 11/27/21

The Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks for the first time since their decisive victory in the 2021 Summer League. Do these two teams have any other recent history? Not that I remember.

Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker are out. Taj Gibson and (maybe) Nerlens Noel are out as well. That is suboptimal.

Game is at 7:30 on MSG. Peachtree Hoops is the nest for all Hawks coverage you may desire.