Westchester Knicks suffer double-digit loss to Maine Celtics

After picking up two consecutive wins against the Long Island Nets, the Westchester Knicks were back in action Saturday against the Maine Celtics.

Celtics’ two-way player Brodric Thomas made a solid impression early on by scoring 14 of the team’s 37 first quarter points. Westchester cut their deficit to nine points in the second quarter behind 16 points from Knicks’ two-way player Luka Samanic. Maine controlled most of the first half where the home team held a double-digit lead after the first quarter and a 73-50 at halftime.

The Knicks struggled containing Thomas and former Knick Theo Pinson, as the former went off for 32 points and the latter had 27 points. Westchester had trouble guarding the perimeter as well. Both Thomas and Pinson shot 4-8 from beyond the arc, while Juwan Morgan added in four triples of his own. The Celtics shot 56 percent from deep.

The Knicks had an uphill battle in the second half, which was difficult to overcome. The two teams nearly mirrored each other in the final two quarters, but a strong first half for the Celtics gave the home team the victory. Westchester suffered a loss to Maine, 131-106, in their first meeting of the season.

Luka Samanic led Westchester with 29 points (12-19 FG), nine rebounds and three assists. Quinton Rose finished with 21 points (8-13 FG) and three steals. Brandon Goodwin recorded 16 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals. Aamir Simms totaled 13 points (5-10 FG), nine rebounds and three assists.

Westchester is back in action on Monday against the Maine Celtics. Tip off is at 7pm on MSG and YouTube.