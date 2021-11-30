Westchester Knicks drop second straight game to Maine Celtics

Week Five of the G League season started Monday, as the Westchester Knicks faced off against the Maine Celtics in their second meeting in three days. Early Monday afternoon, the New York Knicks announced Miles McBride was going to be with Westchester on assignment.

Westchester had a strong start to the game on both sides of the ball. The Knicks put together a 13-0 run where Tyler Hall drained a couple threes in that span. Hall continued to show great confidence and no hesitation with his perimeter shots, as he connected on six triples in the game.

Maine closed out the quarter on a run of their own and cut the deficit to single digits. The Celtics outscored the Knicks 24-11 in a 12 minute stretch in the late first and opening nine minutes of the second quarter. Westchester ended the half on a good note by cutting their deficit to single digits, 51-47.

One highlight of the first half was Miles McBride posterizing Brodric Thomas, which was a SportsCenter Top 10-worthy dunk.

The Celtics saw a collective effort where the home team saw five players in double figures. Jaysean Paige was a spark plug off the bench and played a huge role in Maine’s victory, as he finished with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field.

While the Knicks outscored their opponents in the final 12 minutes, Westchester couldn’t dig themselves out of the hole the team put themselves in. The Celtics defeated the Knicks, 110-100.

Luka Samanic led Westchester with 29 points (5/10 3PT) and nine rebounds. Miles McBride finished with 28 points (5/12 3PT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Tyler Hall recorded 25 points (6/10 3PT), four rebounds and three assists.

Westchester is back in action on Thursday for the first game of a back-to-back against the College Park Skyhawks. Tip off is at 7pm on ESPN+.