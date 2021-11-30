Game Thread: Knicks at Nets- 11/30/21

The New York Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday evening. The Knicks couldn’t beat this team last season, and Kevin Durant usually annihilates them, so this’ll be a tough one. The good news is that pretty much everyone is back.

Barrett, Gibson, Noel, Robinson and Rose are all available. Sims is inactive. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) November 30, 2021

Game is at 7:30 PM on on TNT. This is NetsDaily. No trolling them, please. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in this thread. Be nice to one another. Go the Knicks!