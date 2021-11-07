Westchester Knicks suffer second consecutive loss to Capital City Go-Go

After the Westchester Knicks suffered a tough loss in their season opener to the Capital City Go-Go, the two teams faced off in the second game of their back-to-back on Saturday night.

Westchester and Capital City traded baskets throughout the first half, while the Knicks held a two-point lead after the first 12 minutes. Westchester closed out the first quarter on a 8-0 run. Aamir Simms had six points and Brandon Williams made an impact with his playmaking and defense.

The Go-Go cut their double digit deficit late in the third quarter thanks to an 8-2 run. Like Friday’s game, Capital City closed out the game with a strong offensive showing. The Go-Go outscored 35-18 in the final quarter, while Jordan Goodwin was a main contributor in the victory for the home team. Jordan Goodwin scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth frame, while making a solid contribution on both ends of the ball. The Knicks dropped their second consecutive game to the Go-Go, 98-88.

Brandon Williams led Westchester with 28 points, six assists, five rebounds and two blocks. Aamir Simms notched a double-double (17 points and 12 rebounds), along with five assists and three steals. Tyler Hall totaled 14 points (3/8 3PT) and five rebounds. Lydell Elmore recorded 10 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Westchester will be back in action on Thursday against the Raptors 905 at 7:30PM on ESPN+.