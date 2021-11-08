Game Thread: Knicks at 76ers- 11/08/21

The New York Knicks look to play a complete basketball game for the first time in a while as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night. Philly will be without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, both of whom entered COVID protocol.

This is exactly the type of game the Knicks have been losing recently — against a wounded team that lures them into a false sense of complacency. The Sixers are still very talented. The Knicks had better show up from the opening tip.

Mitchell Robinson (hip flexor strain) will miss the game.

Tip-off is at 7:00 PM EST on MSG.