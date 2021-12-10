Hey everyone! I’m back with a new podcast this week breaking down the Knicks the NBA! Here is the rundown:

-The Knicks struggles continue. What can be done about the Kemba Walker situation?

-How can the Knicks fix these defensive issues?

-The State of the NBA after 25 games.

-How good are the Bulls?

-How long will it take for the Lakers to get back on track?

-What’s going with Denver and Portland?

-And can anyone stop the Warriors and Suns....besides each other.

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s episode click here: Ep. 128 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!