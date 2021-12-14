Westchester Knicks’ two-game win streak ends after 120-109 loss to Delaware Blue Coats

The last time the Westchester Knicks were in action was December 3 when the Dub Knicks secured their second straight win over the College Park Skyhawks. The Knicks were back in action Sunday afternoon in their first of two games this week against the Delaware Blue Coats.

Delaware jumped out to an early 12-4 lead and held the lead for nearly all of the first half. Westchester and Delaware went back and forth in the opening quarter. Brandon Goodwin (six points) and Tyler Hall (five points) totaled half of Westchester’s first quarter points, as the Knicks trailed by four points after the first quarter.

Delaware had a strong second quarter by outscoring Westchester by eight points and took a 59-47 lead into the second half. Charlie Brown Jr. helped Delaware get off to a double-digit lead by scoring 14 points of his 20 points in the first half.

The Knicks fought back in the third quarter to trim their double-digit deficit and made it a four-point game late in the quarter. As Westchester inched closer to tying the game, Delaware scored some baskets to increase their lead and not let the away team take the lead. While the Knicks outscored their opponents in the second half, the team couldn't overcome their first half double-digit deficit and fell to the Blue Coats, 120-109.

In the past couple of games, VJ King has seen more minutes and has taken advantage of his increased playing time. Not only have the Knicks been able to go small with King on the floor, but he has added scoring and rebounding in an increased role off the bench.

Brandon Goodwin led Westchester with 33 points (11-21 FG & 3-7 3PT), seven rebounds and six assists. Tyler Hall finished with 19 points (5-9 3PT) and four rebounds. VJ King posted a double-double (17 points and 13 rebounds). Brandon Williams recorded 12 points and four rebounds.

Westchester will be back in action on Friday in their second game against the Delaware Blue Coats. Tip off is at 7:00pm on MSG+ and the G League YouTube channel.