Warriors 105, Knicks 96: Scenes from a respectable loss

The Knicks aren’t a good basketball team right now. They haven’t been one for many weeks now, and it’s looking like they may not become one this season. Add in the fact that they were missing Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes, and they stood little chance against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night.

Still, the Knicks put up a respectable effort in a 105-96 defeat. I know that’s not what fans want to hear after we came into this season with dreams of glory, but it is what it is.

The good news is that Julius Randle came alive in the third and fourth quarters after he looked like he wanted to quit basketball in the first half. Jules paced the Knicks with 31 points. He even got hot from behind the three-point line, hitting 5-8 triples. Hopefully this carries over to the next game.

The other high point of the game was the play of rookie Miles McBride. Deuce came down to earth a bit in the fourth quarter, but played a hell of a game in his first legit NBA action (against one of the league’s best, no less).

Otherwise, not much to discuss. No recap tonight. They’ll be in Houston on Friday, if the whole league isn’t in COVID protocols by then. Enjoy your evening.