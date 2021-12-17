Hey everyone! I’m back with a new podcast this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA! Here is this week’s rundown:

-Is it time to press the panic button on the Knicks?

-Should Kemba Walker play again?

-Can the Knicks trade Kemba and if so for what?

-NBA COVID issues now widespread

-Stephen Curry’s greatness (and why I was frustrated about it)

-And much more!

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 129 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!