Ep. 129 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Should we press the panic button on the Knicks? Should Kemba be playing? NBA COVID issues and breaking down Stephen Curry’s achievement.

By Sean Saint Jacques
Hey everyone! I’m back with a new podcast this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA! Here is this week’s rundown:

-Is it time to press the panic button on the Knicks?

-Should Kemba Walker play again?

-Can the Knicks trade Kemba and if so for what?

-NBA COVID issues now widespread

-Stephen Curry’s greatness (and why I was frustrated about it)

-And much more!

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 129 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!

