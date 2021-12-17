Ep. 129 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Hey everyone! I’m back with a new podcast this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA! Here is this week’s rundown:
-Is it time to press the panic button on the Knicks?
-Should Kemba Walker play again?
-Can the Knicks trade Kemba and if so for what?
-NBA COVID issues now widespread
-Stephen Curry’s greatness (and why I was frustrated about it)
-And much more!
