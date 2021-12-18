Westchester Knicks end Showcase Cup with 93-91 loss to Delaware Blue Coats

After suffering a double-digit loss on Sunday against the Delaware Blue Coats, the two teams faced off for the second time at the Chase Fieldhouse.

Westchester started off the game on a 13-5 run led by four early points from Myles Powell. The second-year guard was off to a solid start with seven points through the first 12 minutes of action. The Knicks showcased a balanced scoring attack early and saw that continue throughout the game, as six players finished in double figures. The Knicks put together a good first half and held a double-digit lead, 53-42, at the midway point of the game.

Delaware came out of the break on a high note and put together their best 12 minutes in the third quarter. After being in foul trouble in the first half, Paul Reed had seven of his 15 points in the quarter. Delaware’s defense was strong, which helped them push the pace more. The Blue Coats outscored the Knicks 31-16 and held onto the lead for the rest of the game. While it a two-point game in the final minute of the game, the Knicks couldn’t convert on the final possession of the game and suffered a 93-91 loss to the Blue Coats.

Knicks’ two-way player Jericho Sims joined the team for his first G League game of the season and made an impact for Westchester. He was getting good looks at the rim in pick-and-roll action and was aggressive on the glass. Sims established a presence with his interior defense, while he swatted two shots.

MJ Walker led Westchester with 23 points (5/10 3PT) and four rebounds. Myles Powell totaled 15 points and five rebounds. Brandon Williams finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Jericho Sims recorded a double-double (11 points and 19 rebounds), along with two blocks. VJ King and Aamir Simms had 10 points.

Westchester is back in action on Tuesday, December 28 against the Lakeland Magic. Tip off is at 7pm on ESPN+.