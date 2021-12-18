Knicks sign Tyler Hall for farcical death culture ritual tonight vs. Celtics

Six New York Knicks are currently in Covid protocol, the long way of saying sick with Covid, with Miles McBride joining Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox, Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett. Professional sports the world over are facing the expected Covid uprising during the holiday season. But while the infection rate climbs and the virus does everything short of hiring a plane to fly around the world with a sign reading M-Y-S-@-#-I-S-N-O-J-O-K-E to show it’s no joke, our collective nostalgia for the old way of being plus capitalism’s habit of spraying spectacle over the stench of profit via death means the Knicks and Boston Celtics are still set to play later this evening.

So the Knicks signed Tyler Hall from the Westchester squad as a hardship exception. The 6’5” Hall played for the summer league Knicks two years ago and is putting up 14, four and three a game in the G-League. I don’t know if he’ll play. I don’t know if the Knicks will. I don’t think they should. But you know what Mick Jagger said about want.