Game Thread: Knicks at Celtics- 12/18/21

COVID has managed to make the New York Knicks nearly unwatchable, but here we are. The hated Boston Celtics are up on a Saturday night. Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley have joined RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Kevin Knox on the COVID protocols list. Derrick Rose (ankle) also might not play. The Celtics, meanwhile, have most of their good players available.

The game starts at 7:00 PM EST on MSG and NBA TV. If you feel so inclined, this is CelticsBlog.