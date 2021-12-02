Game Thread: Knicks vs. Bulls- 12/02/21

The New York Knicks look to rebound against the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are ahead of New York in the standings, so it’d be nice to show those punks they aren’t necessarily “back.”

Bad news: RJ Barrett is out. News: Nerlens Noel is out.

RJ Barrett (illness) and Nerlens Noel (sore right knee) are out for tonight’s game against Chicago. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 2, 2021

Tip-off is at 7:30 PM on NBA TV and MSG. This is your game thread. This is Blog A Bull. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be kind to one another. Go the Knicks!