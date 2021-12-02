 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Knicks vs. Bulls- 12/02/21

Revenge, hopefully.

By Joe Flynn
New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The New York Knicks look to rebound against the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are ahead of New York in the standings, so it’d be nice to show those punks they aren’t necessarily “back.”

Bad news: RJ Barrett is out. News: Nerlens Noel is out.

Tip-off is at 7:30 PM on NBA TV and MSG. This is your game thread. This is Blog A Bull. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be kind to one another. Go the Knicks!

