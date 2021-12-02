Bulls 119, Knicks 115: Scenes from another comeback that fell short

I can’t lie, y’all: I’m getting kind of sick of this. The New York Knicks basically pulled the same crap on Thursday night that they did Tuesday night in Brooklyn: dig a big hole, come all the way back, lose in the final minutes. They’ve done this a lot so far this season.

At least the usual timeframe was sped up a bit. Usually the Knicks dig their massive hole in the third quarter. This time, however, they sucked from the opening tip, falling behind by as much as 21 before the Bulls ended the half with an 18-point lead. It was downright wild to see the starters come out of the half on fire, closing the deficit to as little as one in the third quarter. That job is usually reserved for the bench.

The fourth quarter was a tense, back-and-forth affair. The Knicks actually took a one-point lead several times on the back of Julius Randle (30 points, 12 rebounds). Sadly, these Bulls are not ones to be trifled with. Jules missed a couple of big free throws down the stretch, and Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan hit some tough shots to seal a Bulls victory.

I’ve been told these games are “fun” and “moral” victories” and shit like that. Personally, I’m getting sick of watching them. The Knicks are now 11-11 on the season. Recap to come.