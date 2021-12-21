Knicks sign Matt Mooney to 10-day contract

In another attempt to round out a COVID-depleted roster, the New York Knicks have signed shooting guard Matt Mooney to a 10-day contract via the league’s hardship exception policy. Tyler Hall and former-Knick Damyean Dotson also inked 10-day deals over the past few days.

Across stints with the Air Force, South Dakota, and Texas Tech, Mooney averaged 14 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 28 minutes per game.

The undrafted Mooney started his post-college career with the Memphis Grizzlies G-League team in 2019. The 24-year old signed next with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2019-2020 season (four games, 19 minutes of assumed garbage-time) and then the Toronto Raptors G-League squad in 2020-21.

This season, in 12 games for the Mexico City Capitanes, Mooney has averaged 15 points, four rebounds, and six assists in 32.9 minutes. He’s shooting 41% from the field, 28% from deep, has an offensive rating of 107.2, and a defensive of 105.7.

Coming out of college, the 6’2” 200lb guard was scouted as an average athlete yet skillful playmaker, but also as an inconsistent shooter who was occasionally careless with the ball. Let’s see if he can capitalize on his opportunity.

Welcome to New York, Matt.