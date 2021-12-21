Game Thread: Knicks vs. Pistons- 12/21/21

The shorthanded New York Knicks look to get a win Tuesday night as they take on the Detroit Pistons. The six COVID kids are out, as is Derrick Rose (ankle). Kemba Walker will start.

The Pistons are bad, but they won their last game and the Knicks aren’t in great shape. Gotta figure out a way to get this W.

Game is at 7:30 PM on MSG. This is Detroit Bad Boys. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in this thread. Be kind to one another. Go the Knicks!