Knicks 105, Pistons 91: Scenes from the return of big money Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks needed a win badly. They had a golden opportunity on Tuesday night, up against a Detroit Pistons squad with the worst record in the league. But these Knicks have gotten waxed by bad teams before. Would a shorthanded squad of ‘Bockers rise to occasion?

Yes, they would. It wasn’t pretty, but the Knicks handled their business on their home court, snapping a five-game home losing streak with a 105-91 victory.

The game ball goes to one of the few youngsters left. Mitchell Robinson’s play has been inconsistent — often downright cruddy — at times this season. But the big Cajun came to play Tuesday, pacing the Knicks with 17 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons have a good — albeit undersized — young center in Isaiah Stewart, but Detroit’s frontcourt was no match for Mitch on this night.

15 PTS - 9 REB - 1 BLK for @23savage____ now pic.twitter.com/L7jIMPUqKF — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) December 22, 2021

The Knicks needed Mitch, because starting center Nerlens Noel was stanky butt on this evening. Head coach Tom Thibodeau even did the unthinkable, starting Mitch in Noel’s place to begin the third quarter. It was the right move, too, as the Knicks quickly jumped out to a 22-point lead. Noel returned and the Knicks gave most of that back, but credit Mitch’s return and the steady late-game hand of Kemba Walker for keep the Pistons at bay.

Kemba with 19 now, look at that smile pic.twitter.com/lh4Dm7UpPF — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) December 22, 2021

Professor Miranda has the recap tonight. Rest up, folks.