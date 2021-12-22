Westchester Knicks end Winter Showcase with double-digit victory over Mexico City Capitanes

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Westchester Knicks competed in their last game of the Winter Showcase against the Mexico City Capitanes. The Knicks were looking to rebound following their tough loss on Monday afternoon.

Westchester jumped out of the gate on a 20-9 run through the first six-plus minutes of the opening quarter behind seven points from MJ Walker. The Knicks put together a 30-point first quarter and continued to play well in the second quarter. The team showcased a well balanced scoring attack with three players in double figures at halftime led by 17 points from Brandon Williams, who has played well in the two games at the Winter Showcase.

The Capitanes looked to bounce back after falling behind in the first half and totaled 38 points in the quarter. Jordan Howard had 31 points through the first three quarters and played a huge role in keeping Mexico City in the game. While Westchester gave up 36 points in the fourth quarter and couldn't close out the game on Monday, it was a different result against the Capitanes. Westchester held their opponents to nine points in the final six minutes and picked up a 113-103 win.

With Tyler Hall, Myles Powell and Brandon Goodwin on NBA rosters at the moment, more players have seen an increased role and some of the new additions have relished their opportunity with Westchester.

Brandon Williams played well on both ends during the Winter Showcase, which should put him in the NBA call-up discussion. VJ King has thrived in his increase role where he has totaled two double-doubles in the past four games and has been active on the glass. Alan Griffin has scored in double figures in his first two games and put up an impressive double-double against Mexico City.

Brandon Williams led Westchester with 29 points (4/7 3PT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Alan Griffin totaled 22 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. VJ King recorded a double-double (17 points and 11 rebounds), along with three steals. Aamir Simms put up his fifth double-double of the season by totaling 16 points and 11 rebounds. MJ Walker finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Knicks start the regular season portion of the 2021-22 campaign on December 28 against the Lakeland Magic. Tip off is a 7:00pm on ESPN+.