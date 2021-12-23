Roster News: RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin clear COVID protocols, Knicks sign Danuel House

As we approach Christmas, Knicks fans are getting some wonderful gifts in their stockings. The COVID protocols have taken most of the exciting young talent off this club in recent weeks, but we’re finally getting some players back!

We begin with Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett. Both are out of health and safety protocols and available to join the team Thursday night against the Washington Wizards.

RJ Barrett has been cleared from health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. Grimes, Knox, McBride, Noel and Quickley remain in health and safety protocols. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 23, 2021

Obi Toppin has been cleared from health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 22, 2021

How much will they play? Will they play at all? That could depend on the severity of the symptoms they faced while in protocols. Let’s hope they were non-symptomatic and fully energized to play!

Unfortunately, this damn virus cannot help but take more players. This time it is center Nerlens Noel.

Nerlens Noel (health and safety protocols) is out for tomorrow’s game against Washington. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 23, 2021

This could actually be a blessing in disguise, however. Noel has looked dreadful in recent games, and is still playing with a massive brace on his knee. Tom Thibodeau refuses to sit him for some reason, but the guy could use some time to rest and recover that knee. The Knicks are deep at the center position with Taj Gibson and Jericho Sims backing up a resurgent Mitchell Robinson.

In non-COVID news, the Knicks have added another player to the roster in veteran small forward Danuel House.

Knicks signed Danuel House to a 10-day, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2021

House, 28, was released by the Houston Rockets after a rough start to this season. However, he is only a few years removed from being a solid role player on a Rockets playoff squad. Can’t hurt, right?

Seriously, though: Let’s get Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride back. Hell, let’s get Kevin Knox back too. No more COVID, please!