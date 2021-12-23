Wizards 124, Knicks 117: Scenes from Kemba Walker and his (mostly) crappy teammates

I’m disgusted. The Knicks wasted one of the finest performances of Kemba Walker’s stellar career — 44 points on 14-27 shooting, 9 rebounds, 8 assists — by putting together a defensive performance that will probably be viewed by Knicks fans when we are being tortured in hell. The Wizards shot 56.0% from the field and 43.2% from three en route to 124-117 win.

I should show some Kemba highlights — he was soooo good — but I just can’t get over how bad his teammates played, particularly Julius Randle and Evan Fournier. Don’t let the 23 points fool you — Julius was as bad tonight as any time during the Fizdale Era. He was spinning and losing, dribbling the ball off his dick, and leaving Kyle Kuzma alone in the corner during crunch time. Fournier got cooked repeatedly by Spencer Dinwiddie — who has been HORIBLE this season — and shot 2-13 from the field, yet played 38 minutes. Quentin Grimes, who cleared COVID protocols and was eligible to play, didn’t even see the court.

This sucks. On the Christmas, I suppose.