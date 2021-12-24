Ep. 130 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Hey everyone! I’m back with a new episode of the show breaking down the Knicks and the NBA! Here is this week’s rundown:

-Kemba Walker returns to the Knicks lineup and the Knicks win a couple of games. (Coincidence, I think not).

-The Knicks get players to return from COVID protocols while losing others.

-Derrick Rose’s injury and long-term impact.

-The NBA Christmas slate

-And much more!

Thanks as always for listening, stay safe and Happy Holidays!