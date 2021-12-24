Hey everyone! I’m back with a new episode of the show breaking down the Knicks and the NBA! Here is this week’s rundown:
-Kemba Walker returns to the Knicks lineup and the Knicks win a couple of games. (Coincidence, I think not).
-The Knicks get players to return from COVID protocols while losing others.
-Derrick Rose’s injury and long-term impact.
-The NBA Christmas slate
-And much more!
To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.
To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 130 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.
Thanks as always for listening, stay safe and Happy Holidays!
