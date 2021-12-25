Game Thread: Knicks vs. Hawks- 12/25/21

Merry Christmas, boys and girls! The shorthanded New York Knicks take on the shorthanded Atlanta Hawks in a Christmas Day matinee at the Garden.

RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes are game-time decisions. Immanuel Quickley and Kevin Knox have cleared COVID protocols but won’t play. Jericho Sims just entered COVID protocols.

Game is at noon on ESPN. Peachtree Hoops is the nest for all Hawks coverage you may desire. Please don’t post any large images or gifs in the comments, and be nice to one another. Go the Knicks!