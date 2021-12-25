Knicks 101, Hawks 87: Scenes from a fun Christmas afternoon

The New York Knicks played a fun game on Christmas Day for the first time in about a decade, pantsing the Atlanta Hawks, 101-87, in a game they led by 20 points for much of the fourth quarter.

There were many heroes in this one. Kemba Walker continued his resurgence with a triple-double: 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Many of those dimes went to Julius Randle, who rediscovered his shooting stroke with 25 points on 9-15 shooting (6-9 from three).

Pick, pop, knock it down. pic.twitter.com/gTv6VULEY9 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 25, 2021

Kemba also found Obi Toppin (13 points) for a few sweet dunks. Toppin is so good, this was only his second-best dunk of the afternoon.

MERRY CHRISTMAS OBI TOPPIN pic.twitter.com/BcETm45kKS — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 25, 2021

RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes returned from COVID protocols. RJ started, but it was Grimes who really sparkled from beyond the arc (5-12 from three, 15 points).

Seriously, this was a great game. Even Evan Fournier contributed. And Toppin ended it with a magnificent break-away dunk.

A CHRISTMAS DAY EASTBAY.



To: Knicks Fans

From: @obitoppin1 pic.twitter.com/qrLydIoOjz — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 25, 2021

Recap to come. Merry Christmas!