 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread: Knicks at Timberwolves- 12/28/21

Same group as Christmas Day?

By Joe Flynn
/ new
New York Knicks v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks look to get a win Tuesday night as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride are technically available, but it doesn’t sound like either will get to play.

Game is at 8:00 PM on MSG. This is Canis Hoopus. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in this thread. Be nice to one another. Go the Knicks!

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...