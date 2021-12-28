Game Thread: Knicks at Timberwolves- 12/28/21

The New York Knicks look to get a win Tuesday night as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride are technically available, but it doesn’t sound like either will get to play.

Thibodeau didn't sound like Immanuel Quickley is ready for minutes. Said he went through a practice and they'll see where he is. But added rotation will be "much the same group as last game.'' — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) December 28, 2021

Game is at 8:00 PM on MSG. This is Canis Hoopus. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in this thread. Be nice to one another. Go the Knicks!