Knicks 96, Timberwolves 88: Scenes from the bigness of Mitchell Robinson

It wasn’t pretty, but the Knicks managed to hold off a COVID-ravaged Minnesota Timberwolves squad on Tuesday night, 96-88.
New York went up by 17 points in the second quarter thanks to the bench, and this one might have appeared to be over...if you’ve never watched a Knicks game this season. Predictably, though, the starters let the Wolves back into the game, and led by only three points at the half.
The second half was a tense affair, with Minnesota’s reserves putting up a game challenge despite missing their stars. They nearly pulled off another upset. But RJ Barrett, who was 0-7 from the field up until the fourth quarter, hit three big shots in crunch time to help put the game away.
Quentin Grimes didn’t score a point in the second half — he had 11 in the first half — but he helped the Knicks with some key late-game defense.
The game ball, however, goes to Mitchell Robinson, who mauled the Wolves with 14 points and 18 rebounds.
The Knicks have a quick turnaround, as they play Wednesday night in Detroit. Get some rest, and enjoy this W. Recap to come.
