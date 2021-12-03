Hey everyone! I’m back with a new podcast this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA! Here is this week’s rundown:

-Will Kemba Walker get traded? Is John Wall the right player to go after?

-The Knicks have a game taken from them by the referees in Brooklyn.

-The importance of the win over the Hawks.

-And who is the best team in the NBA? The Suns, the Warriors or another team?

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 127 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!