Ep. 127 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Kemba Walker trade rumors, the referees in Brooklyn and are the Suns the best team in the NBA?

By Sean Saint Jacques
Hey everyone! I’m back with a new podcast this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA! Here is this week’s rundown:

-Will Kemba Walker get traded? Is John Wall the right player to go after?

-The Knicks have a game taken from them by the referees in Brooklyn.

-The importance of the win over the Hawks.

-And who is the best team in the NBA? The Suns, the Warriors or another team?

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 127 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!

