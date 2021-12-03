Westchester Knicks pick up dominant 123-102 win over College Park Skyhawks

After two tough losses to the Maine Celtics, the Westchester Knicks were back in action Thursday night in the first game of a back-to-back against the College Park Skyhawks.

Westchester’s strong play started from the jump. The Knicks jumped out to an 8-2 lead behind five points from Luka Samanic. The team looked solid on both ends, as the home team held a double digit lead for nearly all of the first half and held College Park to 38 first half points.

Westchester showcased good ball movement in the first 24 minutes where the team made 26 field goals off 14 assists. Samanic was scoring in multiple ways and the team shot the ball well from the perimeter. The Knicks showed great effort on the defensive end and forced College Park to turn the ball over 11 times in the first half.

The Knicks continued to play well in the second half. Aamir Simms made an impact in multiple ways and showed great confidence with his perimeter shot, as he drained five triples. After being up by 31 points at one point, the Skyhawks were clawing at their deficit and cut it to 14 points in the fourth quarter. Despite College Park’s attempt, Westchester kept their foot on the gas and walked out with a 123-102 win.

Miles McBride led Westchester with 31 points (12/20 FG & 5/8 3PT), nine assists and five rebounds. Luka Samanic recorded a double-double (25 points and 16 rebound), along with four assists. Aamir Simms finished with 23 points (5/9 3PT), 10 rebounds and two blocks. Brandon Goodwin recorded 20 points (8/12 FG & 3/5 3PT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Knicks shot 50.5% from the field and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. The team dished out 26 assists on 46 field goals made.

The two teams face off again Friday at 7pm on MSG2 and YouTube.