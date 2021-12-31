Hey everyone! I’m back with a new podcast breaking down the Knicks and the NBA. Here is this week’s rundown:

-The Knicks winning streak including a Christmas day win over the Hawks

-The bench coming up big while the starters struggle in Detroit.

-Importance of the January slate of games.

-Should the NBA and sports at large consider changing in COVID protocols?

And much more!

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 131 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening, stay safe and Happy New Year!

-