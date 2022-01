We bid adieu to a wild 2021 Friday night in Oklahoma City as the Knicks take on the Thunder. A win would get New York back to .500.

The Knicks will be missing Julius Randle (COVID protocols) and Kemba Walker (ankle). Evan Fournier (ankle) is back.

Tip-off is at 8:00 PM on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Welcome to Loud City. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams. Please be nice. Go the Knicks!