Nuggets 113, Knicks 99: Scenes from the Zeke Nnaji Game (???)

For once, there was no fake comeback. The Knicks fell apart in the second quarter and let the Denver Nuggets build a double-digit lead. Then, they rolled over in the third quarter and let that deficit balloon to damn near 30. Nuggets win 113-99. This team is in trouble, y’all.

The Nuggets may be shorthanded, but the have the reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic. Sadly, the Knicks stunk up the joint so badly, Jokic only needed to play 26 minutes. He still managed 32 points against New York’s struggling center rotation, however.

The real killer for Denver this afternoon was Zeke Nnaji, a reserve power forward you probably never heard of, who butchered the Knicks for 21 points on 7-13 shooting (5-9 from three). I can live with getting carved up by the MVP, but when you’re letting random dudes put up career-best performances, you need to look in the mirror.

I don’t know about where you live, but the weather here is gorgeous. I’m gonna take a walk with my family and try to forget the Knicks exist. Professor Miranda has the recap. Enjoy the rest of your weekend.