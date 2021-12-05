Westchester Knicks sweep College Park Skyhawks following 121-117 win

The Westchester Knicks were back in action Friday night less than 24 hours after their dominant 123-102 victory over the College Park Skyhawks.

Westchester led for most of the first quarter due to Luka Samanic and Brandon Goodwin. Goodwin had five of the first 11 points, while Samanic continued where he left off on Thursday. The Knicks’ two-way player was finding his way to the basket and drained a couple triples. MJ Walker shot the ball well from deep, as connected on four three-pointers and put up his fourth double digit game of the season.

The Knicks opened up their lead in the second half by outscoring College Park 23-8 and took a 84-67 lead following a Brandon Goodwin three-pointer. The Skyhawks cut their deficit later in the quarter and trailed by six points heading into the final 12 minutes. Both teams went going back and forth and College Park outscored the home team in the final quarter. Despite it being a four-point game in the final minute, Westchester held onto the lead and secured a 121-117 win.

Luka Samanic posted his fourth double-double (36 points (15/26 FG) and 12 rebounds). Miles McBride finished with 23 points (3/7 3PT), 11 assists and eight rebounds. Brandon Goodwin recorded 18 points (4/10 3PT) and seven assists. MJ Walker totaled 15 points (4/4 3PT) and three assists.

The Knicks shot 51.1 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from deep, while dishing out 28 assists on 46 field goals made. The team has won four of their last six games.

Westchester is back in action on December 12 against the Delaware Blue Coats. Tip off is at 3pm on YouTube.