Knicks 121, Spurs 109: Scenes from (hopefully) the RJ and Mitch slump-busters

In some ways, the Knicks’ recent run of poor play hasn’t been overly complicated. That’s what happens when some of your best players go through horrific slumps. In particular, RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson have played some truly ragged basketball of late. Head coach Tom Thibodeau even went as far as benching Robinson for Tuesday’s clash with the San Antonio Spurs.

Well, consider the message received. RJ and Mitch powered the Knicks to a fairly comfortable win over a Spurs team that, though mediocre, had been playing good basketball of late. RJ led all scorers with 32 on 11-20 shooting, including a scalding 7-8 from three. Barrett’s shooting tonight pumped his three-point percentage from .310 all the way to .347.

Career-high 7th three for @RjBarrett6



32 POINTS NOW pic.twitter.com/DBHlzu56St — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Mitch took to the reserve role like a fish to water. The big Cajun bullied the Spurs for 11 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 blocks.

Julius Randle didn’t have to score much (15 points), but he put the Spurs away with a pair of tough baseline jumpers.

.@J30_RANDLE hitting the EXACT same shot back to back pic.twitter.com/P8J3vS1whn — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) December 8, 2021

Good game. Let’s do it again in Indy tomorrow. Recap to come.