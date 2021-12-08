Pacers 122, Knicks 102: Scenes from the SEGABABA from hell

What can I say? That sucked.

The Knicks were playing the second night of a road back-to-back in Indiana after a stirring win last night in San Antonio. It’s difficult to win both games of a back-to-back. But the Pacers have been struggling mightily, and word on the street is that they are looking to blow up the team. Perhaps the Knicks could steal one and climb back over .500, right?

LOL, wrong.

Instead, the Knicks played like crap for most of the night, looking checked out from the opening tip. Evan Fournier in particular was butt-nasty throughout, taking dumb shots, missing them, and letting rookie Chris Duarte carve him up to the tune of 23 points.

RJ Barrett scored a team-high 19 points, but he too was lit up on defense. I’ll give him a bit of a pass, though, as he’s still probably recovering from that two-week stomach flu. Fournier gets no pass, though. He sucks right now.

Who was good? Obi Toppin scored 13 points in nearly 20 minutes (!!!) of playing time. He also had a cool dunk.

Still not over this dunk pic.twitter.com/xCwlzI23qM — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 9, 2021

But that’s pretty much it. Recap to come.