Knicks 111, Spurs 96: Scenes from some tidy dominance from RJ Barrett

The New York Knicks rode the incredible play of RJ Barrett to an easy 111-96 win over the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs Monday night at MSG.

RJ actually took a bit of time to get started, missing a few shots at the rim in the first quarter. But he took over the game late in the second quarter, scoring a string of buckets to give the Knicks a halftime lead.

The third and fourth quarters were pure RJ domination. The kid brought out the total package against the Spurs.

RJ impossible shot-making.

Y’all already know this went in AND-1! pic.twitter.com/a2NbNnUi7g — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 11, 2022

RJ passing.

RJ defense.

NOT IN RJ'S HOUSE pic.twitter.com/3v6VQeevke — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 11, 2022

RJ plus ball movement back to RJ!

Catch 'em if you can. pic.twitter.com/kEmu83jPWb — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 11, 2022

Barrett finished with 31 points and didn’t even play the second part of the fourth quarter. Such was his dominance, that the Knicks didn’t really need anything from Julius Randle, who finished with a paltry two points. Credit the play of Immanuel Quickley (12 points, 6 assists, some dandy point guard play), Alec Burks (16 points), Evan Fournier (18 points) and Quentin Grimes (6 assists, some quality defense).

But this game was mostly about Barrett. Randle looks lost, and he’ll need to get it going if the Knicks are going to make a playoff push, but we all love to see the kids shine.

Recap to come.